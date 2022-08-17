Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 66,682 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 118.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,682 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

JBI stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $229.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.22 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 31.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

