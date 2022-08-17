Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,328,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,953 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 395.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after buying an additional 728,892 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 958,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after buying an additional 613,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 955,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,949,000 after buying an additional 483,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3,466.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after buying an additional 479,882 shares in the last quarter.

SDVY stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $31.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

