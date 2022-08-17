Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,020 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

AVID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $254,326.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

