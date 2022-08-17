Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,486 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of INDA opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.