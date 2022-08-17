Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Assets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,107,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,284,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,632,000 after buying an additional 120,964 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,900,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 790,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,659,000 after buying an additional 30,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,907,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $38,483.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,107,816 shares in the company, valued at $67,766,284.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $38,483.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,107,816 shares in the company, valued at $67,766,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,650,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,193,363.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 101,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,084 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

