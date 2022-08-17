Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 172.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 173.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KRBN opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $35.01 and a 1-year high of $56.07.

