Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Washington Federal during the first quarter worth about $202,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson set a $41.00 price target on Washington Federal in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Washington Federal Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.80 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.