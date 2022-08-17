Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 429.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 13.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 174,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 75,297 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 6.6 %

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $3,867,576.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SAH opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.10). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.