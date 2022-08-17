Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Cowen were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen Stock Performance

Cowen stock opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $39.93.

Cowen Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

COWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Cowen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.