Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Cowen were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.
Cowen Stock Performance
Cowen stock opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $39.93.
Cowen Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
COWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.
Cowen Company Profile
Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cowen (COWN)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.