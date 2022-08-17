Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.21 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,275 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 64.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 191.9% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Corteva by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.85. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

