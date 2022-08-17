Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 1,467.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,799 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 454.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at about $276,000.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.