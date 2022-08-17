Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.26 Million Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 308.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $592,665.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $44,426.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $372,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,394 shares of company stock worth $1,152,684. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $90.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 92.03, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

