Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.27 Million Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,224 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,771,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,774,000 after acquiring an additional 124,430 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,467,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,232,000 after acquiring an additional 249,979 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,268,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,218,000 after buying an additional 86,873 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 958,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,887,000 after buying an additional 91,443 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3,349.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,360,000 after buying an additional 841,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CENTA. Truist Financial cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

CENTA stock opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

