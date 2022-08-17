Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 299.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $402,923.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.96. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.