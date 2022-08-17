Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $1.11 Million in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 255,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after buying an additional 36,723 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3,097.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HRMY opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRMY. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 11,038 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $574,417.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,732,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,252,153.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,042,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 688,754 shares of company stock valued at $36,817,037. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

