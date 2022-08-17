Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $1.16 Million in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,425 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Commvault Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.87 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.21 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,345.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,345.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $106,883.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,604.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

