Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $1.22 Million in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 64,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCM. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 32,279 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 365,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCM opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $42.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCM. StockNews.com raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

