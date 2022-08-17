Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $1.25 Million in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 165,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Diversey by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 31,127 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Diversey by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after acquiring an additional 428,789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Diversey by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Diversey by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,716,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,844,000 after acquiring an additional 242,417 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diversey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSEY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Diversey to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

Diversey Price Performance

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $715.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Diversey’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Diversey

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.