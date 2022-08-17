Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,478 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASIX. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in AdvanSix by 12.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AdvanSix by 4.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 171.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2,306.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,295,000 after purchasing an additional 571,503 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

NYSE ASIX opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.85. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 7.47%.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,351.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

About AdvanSix

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).

