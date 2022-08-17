Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,296 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.1 %

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

