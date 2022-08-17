Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 56,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERII. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,541,000. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 92,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.67 and a beta of 1.24. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79.

In other Energy Recovery news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $342,200.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $62,316.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,236. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research report on Monday.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

