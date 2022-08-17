Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,575 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,425 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $106.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.85 and its 200 day moving average is $107.61. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.73 and a 1 year high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $593.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

