Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,111 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 436,343 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 491,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 69,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 367,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 53,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Shares of ASPN opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $569.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 46.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

