Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 102,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LADR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Ladder Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Ladder Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 89.45, a current ratio of 89.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

