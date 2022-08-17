Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,937 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $254,175.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NTCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.60. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

