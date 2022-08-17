Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 102,432 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 373.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,432 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Playa Hotels & Resorts

In other news, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor acquired 6,200 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $47,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,751,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711,027.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor purchased 6,200 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $47,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,751,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711,027.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $153,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,894,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,226,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $983,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

PLYA stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.01 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

