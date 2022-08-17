Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 20,392 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 181.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at about $390,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAMP stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.07.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

