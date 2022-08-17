Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 2,215 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,288,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,636,000 after buying an additional 233,574 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,867,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,440,000 after buying an additional 183,829 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,721,000 after buying an additional 19,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Belden by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,935,000 after purchasing an additional 41,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $56,653,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $266,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $266,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $961,503.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,424 shares of company stock worth $1,294,844. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Belden Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Belden stock opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average is $56.34. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Belden had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Belden’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Stories

