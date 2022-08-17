Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 2,871 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 451,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,071.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,071.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $6,064,990 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of ROLL opened at $260.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 126.34, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.71.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

