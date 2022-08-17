Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 75,540 Shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,540 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SomaLogic were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLGC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in SomaLogic by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,720,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,734 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SomaLogic by 17.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,390,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,516 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SomaLogic by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,798,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,465 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP lifted its stake in SomaLogic by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 1,437,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SomaLogic by 523.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,052,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 883,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGC opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

