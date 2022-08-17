Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 123,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 18.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 76.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 364,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 48.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 33,638 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 104.5% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 134,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 68,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $4,395,000. Institutional investors own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $464.42 million, a P/E ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $27.09.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 26.53%.

In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 6,819 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $106,853.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,194.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,819 shares of company stock valued at $554,354. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.

