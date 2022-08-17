Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 121,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,483.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,268,303 shares in the company, valued at $155,727,947.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 218,978 shares of company stock worth $3,031,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

