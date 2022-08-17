Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 67,344 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 67,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $13,998,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 335,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,342,000 after acquiring an additional 168,070 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 124,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.82. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 42.12, a current ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

