Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 87,351 Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 87,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,145,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,927 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,008,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,433,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,835,000 after acquiring an additional 346,875 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 72.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 547,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 745.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,199,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.24. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. OLO had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $40,501.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,094.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $40,501.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,094.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $229,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 603,292 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,664.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,655 shares of company stock worth $314,926.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

