Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 138.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 387.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $3,891,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after buying an additional 41,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $72.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $85.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average is $73.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.44%.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.