Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Terex by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. Terex Co. has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TEX shares. TheStreet downgraded Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

