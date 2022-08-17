Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 538,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 464,139 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Virtu Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,926,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 72,094 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

VIRT stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

