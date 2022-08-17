Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 400,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $453,305.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,241.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $453,305.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,241.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,431,168.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,831. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CWST. Raymond James lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

