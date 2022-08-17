Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 1,923 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of WFG opened at $94.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.58. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.59.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.17 by ($0.58). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFG shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

