Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 24,611 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,611 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 370,648 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,355,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 248.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 271,172 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.44. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $40,664.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,770.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

