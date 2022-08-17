Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 2,520 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Crown by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crown Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCK stock opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.85 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.59.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.43%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

