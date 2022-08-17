Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 39,036 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,036 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FDVV opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.09.

