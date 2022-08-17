Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 79,027 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,027 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRVI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

MRVI opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.75.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

