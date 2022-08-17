Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $1.12 Million Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,745 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Stock Down 0.4 %

NEWR stock opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.97. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,806.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 105,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,164,050. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Further Reading

