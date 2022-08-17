Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $1.25 Million Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,440 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,807,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,203,000 after purchasing an additional 41,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 36,607 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 885,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,022,000 after purchasing an additional 465,751 shares during the period. Elemental Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 612,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,815,000 after purchasing an additional 243,665 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 534,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,569,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPS opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

