Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,857 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,894,000 after buying an additional 3,583,472 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,933 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 560,964 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,303,000 after purchasing an additional 438,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,305,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,757 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68.

