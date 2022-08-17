Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as high as C$0.24. Questerre Energy shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 21,401 shares trading hands.

Questerre Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$100.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57.

About Questerre Energy

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,800 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

