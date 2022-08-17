Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Shares Up 2.5%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.85 and last traded at $67.22. 41,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 53,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.56.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.15.

Qurate Retail Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 63,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

