Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Shares Up 2.5%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.85 and last traded at $67.22. 41,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 53,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.56.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.15.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th.
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
