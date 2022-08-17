Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Trading 3.4% Higher

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.00. 207,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 147,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $395.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.92.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

