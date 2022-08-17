Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,691 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 5.1% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 163,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on METC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Ramaco Resources news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 92,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $1,373,221.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,867,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,567,455.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ramaco Resources news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 145,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,211,801.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,138,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,124,776.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 92,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $1,373,221.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,867,306 shares in the company, valued at $101,567,455.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,173,419 shares of company stock worth $17,052,322 in the last ninety days. 49.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ METC opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $475.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

